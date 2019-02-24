Filed Under:Accident, crash, Dallas, Dallas County, DFW News, Hit and Run, Interstate-35, Northbound, Officer Injured, rifle, West Louisiana Avenue

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A deputy was left injured after a driver crashed into two Dallas County squad cars in a hit-and-run accident Sunday morning.

The squad cars were blocking two left lanes on Interstate 35E near West Louisiana Avenue for an 18-wheeler that was stalled at around 12:30 a.m.

A 2005 Dodge pickup truck hit both squad cars with a deputy inside each vehicle.

The impact from the crash caused a rifle, that one of the deputies had in the console, to hit her in head. She is suffering a lump on her head.

The driver left the scene.

The injured deputy saw the driver continue northbound and tried to follow them but wasn’t able to get very far because of the damages to the squad car.

Dallas police were able to find the driver later. They identified him as James Craig Supplee.

The injured deputy was taken to a hospital for treatment and was later released.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s