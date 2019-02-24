DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A deputy was left injured after a driver crashed into two Dallas County squad cars in a hit-and-run accident Sunday morning.

The squad cars were blocking two left lanes on Interstate 35E near West Louisiana Avenue for an 18-wheeler that was stalled at around 12:30 a.m.

A 2005 Dodge pickup truck hit both squad cars with a deputy inside each vehicle.

The impact from the crash caused a rifle, that one of the deputies had in the console, to hit her in head. She is suffering a lump on her head.

The driver left the scene.

The injured deputy saw the driver continue northbound and tried to follow them but wasn’t able to get very far because of the damages to the squad car.

Dallas police were able to find the driver later. They identified him as James Craig Supplee.

The injured deputy was taken to a hospital for treatment and was later released.