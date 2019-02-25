Two people are dead after a driver going the wrong way on 183 in Irving crashed into another. (CBS11)

IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) – Two drivers are dead after one of them was going the wrong way on 183 in Irving and crashed into the other early Monday morning.

The crash happened just before 3 a.m. in the westbound lanes of the highway near Belt Line Road.

Police say a person was driving on the wrong side of the road and crashed into another vehicle. Three people in total were transported to the hospital.

The two drivers were pronounced dead at the hospital while a passenger in the vehicle going the right way is in serious condition.

The westbound lanes of 183 remain closed as police continue to investigate.