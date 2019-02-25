Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A driver ran into the squad car of an off-duty Dallas police officer early Monday morning, along Interstate-35 in Oak Cliff.
The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway near Marsalis Avenue, not far from the the Dallas Zoo.
Officials say the officer, who was working at a construction site on the freeway at the time, is going to be fine. But an ambulance was called to the scene as a precaution.
Video from a Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) camera showed that it was a pickup that ran into the rear-end of the squad car.
Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.