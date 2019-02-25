



– DeSoto ISD is planning to announce massive budget cuts in order to stay afloat.

The announcement comes just days after a CBS 11 investigation uncovered questionable spending by current and former administrators.

But the plans released by the district ahead of a regularly-scheduled board meeting Monday afternoon reveal DeSoto ISD’s financial problems run much deeper.

Interim CFO Deborah Cabrera intends to unveil a plan that will generate $23 million in cuts, according to a presentation posted online.

The proposed budget cuts include increasing class size, temporarily closing a school campus and reducing the staff and budget for central office.

Meanwhile, DeSoto ISD remains under multiple investigations by the Texas Education Agency and DeSoto Police for financial mismanagement.

Last fall, Dr. D’Andre Weaver took the top job after the former superintendent, David Harris, resigned.