



– A one-time North Texas doctor, already convicted of exam room sexual assault, pleaded guilty Monday to additional charges in a Collin County courtroom.

Donald Ozumba appeared before State District Judge Benjamin Smith in a green jail jumpsuit, his hands and feet shackled.

His voice was barely a whisper as he responded “guilty, your honor” when asked to enter a plea on the four additional indictments.

The guilty verdicts were largely symbolic on the heels of Ozumba’s July conviction for sexual assault, and a resulting sentence of 10 years in prison. However, at least one victim told CBS 11 that the guilty plea means “vindication and closure.”

Ozumba’s former patient told her story to CBS 11 I-Team Investigator Ginger Allen in December, recalling being stunned and in disbelief following the August 2016 assault.

“I got in my car and sat there, frozen, thinking this couldn’t be happening,” said the woman who was in her early 70s at the time. “How can I tell on someone with this much education?”

She reported the assault to McKinney Police, but said her claims weren’t taken seriously, until others came forward. Another former patient also told CBS 11, “He touched me inappropriately I thought for a minute– is that real? And he touched me again.”

Meanwhile, prosecutors are applauding the victims who were brave enough to come forward, insisting they are not alone.

“I know there are other victims,” said Assistant District Attorney Calli Bailey, saying women have continued to come forward following publicity about the case.

“This is the ultimate betrayal of trust. This is a doctor who took the oath to do no harm.”

Instead, under the guise of examinations and treatments, prosecutors say the former orthopedic specialist became a sexual predator. In December, his initial accuser was in tears as she talked about the victims who could have been spared.

“It could have kept so many from being assaulted if they had believed me,” she said.

A second woman came forward in March of 2017 and Ozumba was arrested days later.

He has now pleaded guilty or been convicted on seven charges out of Collin County. Others are still pending in nearby Rockwall County. Ozumba must serve at least half of his 10-year sentence before becoming eligible for parole.

“And for somebody who came up feeling entitled and empowered by his education and his position in society, that was stripped,” said Assistant District Attorney Bailey. “No matter the number of years he’ll spend in a prison cell, that sentence is probably worse for him.”

Prosecutors are joining survivors in encouraging those women who may have remained silent about the abuse to get help and to get support to recover from the betrayal of trust.

“You’re not alone,” said Bailey.