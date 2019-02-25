



– Fort Worth city employees voted in favor of a new contribution plan Monday to keep their pension fund afloat.

Nearly 75 percent of employees voted for the plan.

They’ll start contributing more to the fund starting in July and the city will contribute more as well.

There will be changes to the cost of living adjustment (COLA) given to already-retired workers.

The city of Fort Worth had to make changes to keep the fund from running out of money in about 30 years.

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price tweeted Monday, “I am thrilled to announce @CityofFortWorth pension results are in and our employees overwhelmingly voted in favor. Fort Worth successfully solved this locally.”

I am thrilled to announce @CityofFortWorth pension results are in and our employees overwhelmingly voted in favor. Fort Worth successfully solved this locally. pic.twitter.com/87PGY6cGI7 — Betsy Price (@MayorBetsyPrice) February 25, 2019

