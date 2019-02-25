FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) – A Frisco resident is recovering in the hospital after a dog belonging to Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott bit them.

Frisco Police Officers and Frisco Animal Services Officers responded Monday morning in the area of Hilton Head Lane and Princess Caroline Court.

Officers received a call when a resident advised they saw a loose dog in their front yard fighting with their dog through a fence. The resident exited the home and saw two loose dogs. When the resident attempted to intervene, the resident was bitten by one of the loose dogs, causing non-life-threatening injuries. The resident was later transported to a local hospital by Frisco Fire Department Paramedics.

Upon arriving on scene officers were able to locate and capture both loose dogs. During the investigation officers discovered that the dogs were owned by Rayne “Dak” Prescott who was not home at the time of the incident. Officers determined the dogs were able to escape the nearby residence through an unsecure door.

The dog that bit the resident was transported from the scene by Frisco Animal Services Officers to the Collin County Animal Shelter where it will remain in quarantine for 10 days. The other loose dog was returned to a representative at Mr. Prescott’s home. The offense Dog at Large is a class C misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of up to $500.

