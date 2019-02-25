FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A man dressed as an officer pulled over a woman and sexually assaulted her in Fort Worth on Feb. 18, according to authorities.

The woman was driving her truck on Loop 820 near Team Ranch Road around 8 p.m. when she noticed a black Dodge Charger directly behind her pickup truck.

The Charger had a white “police style” spotlight mounted on the driver’s side door, and a red flashing light attached to its roof. Believing a police officer was trying to stop her, the woman pulled over onto the northbound shoulder at the Team Ranch Road exit. The black Dodge Charger stopped behind her pickup truck and a man exited the Charger and approached the victim.

The suspect told the victim to exit her vehicle and walk over to the passenger side of the Charger, where he sexually assaulted her.

The victim described the man as approximately 6 feet tall with a stocky build and a southern accent.

He was driving a black four-door Dodge Charger with tinted windows, tinted “black out style” rear tail light covers, black rims on its wheels, and a Texas license plate attached to its rear.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call 817-469-TIPS (8477).