  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:30 PMFace the Truth
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bloom, Bluebonnets, Dallas Arboretum, DFW News, North Texas, springtime, Texas, Texas Bluebonnets, Texas state flower

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas state flower is expected to make its best bloom this spring, according to experts on the matter.

Dave Forehand, the Vice President of Gardens at the Dallas Arboretum said their bright blue colors will be a big attraction within the coming months.

Heavy rainfall in the fall gave the seeds the water and growth they needed for a beautiful bloom.

(credit: Russ McCaskey/CBSDFW.COM)

“They sure are beautiful. It’s just a joy to see them among all the roadsides,” said Forehand. “Those things just bring joy to people and when they see them they can’t help but want to get in them.”

Bluebonnets will start blooming and reach their peak in March.

They’re usually found in barren fields throughout North and Central Texas.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s