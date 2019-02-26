DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An arrest warrant has been issued, but Dallas City Councilman Kevin Felder has not responded.

Felder, who is accused of leaving the scene of an accident on February 13, could turn himself in to police today.

The council member is accused of hitting a teenager riding a scooter in East Dallas, and driving away without stopping to render aid.

A witness to the aftermath told CBS 11 News she saw the Felder and the teen exchanging words and heard Felder ask the boy, “Do you know who I am?”

She says the teen appeared to have scraped his arm in the accident.

As Felder left City Hall on Monday, he avoided cameras and did not answer questions from reporters.

Pete Schulte, the attorney representing Felder, denied any collision took place, claiming his client had instead stopped to warn the teen about swerving in the roadway.

“[Felder] pulls over to the left of the roadway and next thing you see the 18-year-old gets off the scooter, throws the scooter toward Councilman Felder’s car and goes on the driver’s side, they get in an argument,” Schulte said.

Schulte has not said when Felder will turn himself in. As of Monday evening, he claimed the warrant had yet to be served.