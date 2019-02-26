  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMFBI
    9:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    10:00 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Christopher McKinney, Deadly Shooting, Demondre Green, DFW News, Murder, Parking, Uptown


DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A deadly shooting in a busy part of Uptown Dallas stemmed from a parking argument, police said.

Investigators said Christopher McKinney, Jr., 23, shot and killed Demondre Green, 29, around 2:10 a.m. near Cedar Springs and Routh Street.

Christopher McKinney, Jr.

Police said Green hit McKinney’s car while trying to get out of a tight parking space, then pulled out a gun and started shooting.

Police said McKinney also shot a passenger in Green’s car but that passenger survived.

Uptown deadly shooting (CBS 11)

During his interview with detectives, police said McKinney admitted his role in the crime.

McKinney is charged with murder. No bond has been set yet.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s