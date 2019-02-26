



– A deadly shooting in a busy part of Uptown Dallas stemmed from a parking argument, police said.

Investigators said Christopher McKinney, Jr., 23, shot and killed Demondre Green, 29, around 2:10 a.m. near Cedar Springs and Routh Street.

Police said Green hit McKinney’s car while trying to get out of a tight parking space, then pulled out a gun and started shooting.

Police said McKinney also shot a passenger in Green’s car but that passenger survived.

During his interview with detectives, police said McKinney admitted his role in the crime.

McKinney is charged with murder. No bond has been set yet.