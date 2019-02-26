LOS ANGELES (CBSDFW.COM) – Up nine points with nine seconds remaining, Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers called a timeout. He then walked over and grabbed the public address announcer’s mic.

“Dirk Nowitkzi! Let’s go, let’s go,” he said, urging the crowd at Staples Center to stand up and cheer. “For the greatest of all time, Dirk Nowitzki!”

What a beautiful moment in LA. Thanks Doc and @LAClippers! 👏🐐 pic.twitter.com/gsYq923VSX — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) February 26, 2019

In what was likely his last game at the home of the Los Angeles NBA teams, Nowitzki waved to the crowd as he was given a standing ovation Monday evening for his Hall of Fame-worthy career.

Although the 7-foot German hasn’t confirmed this season is his last, teams and fans across the country have honored him as if it was his final farewell.

The 2018-2019 season marked Nowitzki’s 21st season with the Dallas Mavericks, making it the longest a player has been with one team in NBA history.

He finished with 12 points and five rebounds in 26 minutes in the Mavs’ loss to the Clippers.

Nowitzki is currently seventh all-time in career points, less than a 100 points behind NBA legend Wilt Chamberlain.