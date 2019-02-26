



The Texas Rangers are getting ready for their final games at Globe Life Park in Arlington and are making sure to treat fans to special game days and giveaways throughout the season.

The team has released their full schedule of special events and giveaways, such as bobbleheads, for the upcoming season.

Tickets for the Rangers’ games — expect for the home opener on March 28 and the final series at Globe Life Park from Sept. 27 to 29 — will go on sale starting at 9 a.m. on Friday, March 1. Fans can purchase tickets at the park’s box office, on the team’s website and by phone at 972.RANGERS.

Here is the full schedule of special events for the season:

MARCH

28 – Budweiser Magnetic Schedule (First 40,000, 21 & older)

31 – Great Moments of Globe Life Park Calendar (First 15,000); Blue Bell Ice Cream Sunday ($1, 13 & Under)

APRIL

3 – Texas Chili Company Dollar Hot Dog Night; Dr Pepper Autograph Wednesday

12 – T-Mobile Friday Fireworks

13 – Taco Casa Arlington Stadium T-Shirt (First 15,000, 14 & Older)

14 – Blue Bell Ice Cream Sunday ($1, 13 & Under)

17 – Texas Chili Company Dollar Hot Dog Night; Dr Pepper Autograph Wednesday

19 – T-Mobile Friday Fireworks

20 – Snapple / Tom Thumb – “The Batting Champs” – Michael Young Bobblehead (Batting Champs 1 of 2) (First 15,000)

21 – Blue Bell Ice Cream Sunday ($1, 13 & Under)

MAY

1 – Texas Chili Company Dollar Hot Dog Day

3 – T-Mobile Friday Fireworks; Coca-Cola / Kroger “The Catch” – Gary Matthews Jr. Bobblehead (First 15,000)

4 – Koe Wetzel Postgame Concert, presented by Budweiser; Bark at the Park presented by Nylabone and Pets Add Life (PAL)

5 – For King and Country Postgame Concert, presented by Buckner International; Blue Bell Ice Cream Sunday ($1, 13 & Under)

17 – T-Mobile Friday Fireworks

19 – Carter BloodCare Final Season Logo Cap (First 15,000); Blue Bell Ice Cream Sunday ($1, 13 & Under)

22 – Texas Chili Company Dollar Hot Dog Day

31 – T-Mobile Friday Fireworks

JUNE

1 – Dr Pepper / Albertsons – “The Batting Champs” – Josh Hamilton Bobblehead (Batting Champs 2 of 2) (First 15,000)

2 – FOX Sports Southwest / Blue Cross Blue Shield Globe Life Park T-Shirt (First 15,000, 14 & Older); Blue Bell Ice Cream Sunday ($1, 13 & Under)

4 – MLB Network Final Season Logo Tote (First 20,000)

5 – Texas Chili Company Dollar Hot Dog Night; Dr Pepper Autograph Wednesday (13 & Under)

7 – Final Season Logo & MLB Play Ball Plastic Ball & Bat Set; T-Mobile Friday Fireworks

8 – Dr Pepper / Brookshire’s “The 3,000th Hit” – Adrian Beltre Bobblehead (First 15,000)

9 – Denny’s Elvis Andrus Infield Base Set (First 5,000, 13 & Under); Blue Bell Ice Cream Sunday ($1, 13 & Under)

19 – Texas Chili Company Dollar Hot Dog Night; Dr Pepper Autograph Wednesday (13 & Under)

21 – Dairy MAX Friday Fireworks

22 – Dairy MAX “The ’95 All-Star Game” – Ivan Rodriguez Bobblehead (First 15,000)

23 – Blue Bell Ice Cream Sunday ($1, 13 & Under)

JULY

3 – Texas Chili Company Dollar Hot Dog Night; Dr Pepper Autograph Wednesday (13 & Under); Postgame Fireworks

4 – The Texas Lottery Fourth of July Fireworks

12 – T-Mobile Friday Fireworks

13 – Medical City Healthcare “The ’96 Clinch” – Juan Gonzalez Bobblehead (First 15,000)

14 – Texas Rangers Yearbook (First 20,000); Blue Bell Ice Cream Sunday ($1, 13 & Under)

17 – Texas Chili Company Dollar Hot Dog Night; Dr Pepper Autograph Wednesday (13 & Under)

31 – Texas Chili Company Dollar Hot Dog Night; Dr Pepper Autograph Wednesday (Jr. Rangers Club members only)

AUGUST

2 – T-Mobile Friday Fireworks

3 – Coca-Cola / Albertsons / Tom Thumb “The Rusty Dive” – Rusty Greer Bobblehead (Perfect Game 1 of 2) (First 15,000)

4 – Blue Bell Ice Cream Sunday ($1, 13 & Under)

16 – T-Mobile Friday Fireworks

17 – Coca-Cola / Walmart “The Perfect Game” – Kenny Rogers Bobblehead (Perfect Game 2 of 2) (First 15,000)

18 – Blue Bell Ice Cream Sunday ($1,13&Under)

21 – Texas Chili Company Dollar Hot Dog Night; Dr Pepper Autograph Wednesday (13 & Under)

30 – T-Mobile Friday Fireworks

SEPTEMBER

1 – Blue Bell Ice Cream Sunday ($1, 13 & Under)

11 – Texas Chili Company Dollar Hot Dog Night; Dr Pepper Autograph Wednesday

14 – “Hello, A.L. Pennant” – Bengie Molina & Neftali Feliz Bobblehead (First 15,000); Aaron Lewis Postgame Concert, presented by Budweiser

15 – Blue Bell Ice Cream Sunday ($1, 13 & Under)

25 – Texas Chili Company Dollar Hot Dog Night; Dr Pepper Autograph Wednesday

27 – T-Mobile Friday Fireworks

28 – TXU Energy 2010 A.L. Pennant Scoreboard Replica (All fans); TXU Energy Postgame Fireworks

29 – Globe Life Final Game T-Shirt (All fans); Blue Bell Ice Cream Sunday ($1, 13 & Under)