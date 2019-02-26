GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW.COM) – A vehicle owner shot and killed a man who, he says, was trying to steal his rims and tires early Tuesday morning, police say.

Grand Prairie police responded to an apartment complex in the 1900 block of West Tarrant Road at around 2 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man in the parking lot with gunshot wounds. He was transported and was later pronounced dead.

During the investigation, police learned that the suspect was trying to steal rims and tires when he was confronted by the vehicle’s owner. The owner then shot and suspect multiple times, according to police.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and will determine if there will be any charges filed on the owner.

The identity of the suspect has not yet been released.