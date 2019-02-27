SAN ANTONIO (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — San Antonio police say a suspected drunk driver crashed into a shopping cart in a parking lot, killing a baby who was sitting in the cart’s seat as her mother unloaded groceries.

David Lee Roy Fuentes remained jailed Wednesday on charges of intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault. A police report says Fuentes’ truck careened into a discount store’s parking lot, smashed into the cart and caused the baby to “fly out of the shopping cart.”

The baby was identified by police as 1-year-old Corinna Tovar, who died at a hospital. CBS affiliate KENS reports the driver also struck a nearby vehicle, seriously injuring a woman who was loading groceries.

Jail records do not list an attorney who could speak on Fuentes’ behalf.

A resident, Esther Martinez, told KENS she started a memorial for Corinna even though she doesn’t know the family.

“I just couldn’t go to sleep without knowing that I I could do something for the family,” Martinez told KENS. “My condolences really go out to each and everybody of the family.”

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)