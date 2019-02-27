WEATHERDENSE FOG ADVISORY | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Weather App |
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
By Jennifer Lindgren
Filed Under:Andrew Joseph Fabila Paige Harkins, Child abuse, Child Endangerment, Child Neglect, Custody Hearing, dfw, Dog Kennel, Feces, Rhome, squalor, urine, Wise County, Wise County Sheriff's Department


DECATUR, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A custody hearing is scheduled for Wednesday morning in Wise County for the children involved in a case of neglect.

Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin calls the case “an absolute atrocity”. According to Akin, deputies never could have imagined what they’d find on a rural property along County Road 4930 when they answered a domestic disturbance call on February 12.

Inside an outbuilding where the family lived they discovered four children, ages 5, 4, 3, and 1 years old. Deputies say two of the little ones were caged in a 3×3 dog kennel, and the other two were wrapped in blankets. The children appeared malnourished and most of them were covered in feces and urine.

Investigators say while there was food in the building, the children had no access to it and there was no working toilet. The structure had electricity, but was only heated with what’s described as an unsafe space heater.

Mugshots of Andrew Fabila (left) and Paige Harkins (right). (credit: Wise County Jail)

Deputies arrested the parents: Paige Harkins and Andrew Fabila, both 24, and charged them with several counts of child endangerment.

Harkins is the mother of all four children and Fabila is the father of one.

After they were discovered the children were taken to Cook Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth for evaluation and then placed in Child Protective Services (CPS) custody.

Harkins remains in the Wise County Jail on a $75,000 bond. Fabila was released after posting a $60,000 bond.

Jennifer Lindgren

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s