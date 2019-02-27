



Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin calls the case “an absolute atrocity”. According to Akin, deputies never could have imagined what they’d find on a rural property along County Road 4930 when they answered a domestic disturbance call on February 12.

Inside an outbuilding where the family lived they discovered four children, ages 5, 4, 3, and 1 years old. Deputies say two of the little ones were caged in a 3×3 dog kennel, and the other two were wrapped in blankets. The children appeared malnourished and most of them were covered in feces and urine.

Investigators say while there was food in the building, the children had no access to it and there was no working toilet. The structure had electricity, but was only heated with what’s described as an unsafe space heater.

Deputies arrested the parents: Paige Harkins and Andrew Fabila, both 24, and charged them with several counts of child endangerment.

Harkins is the mother of all four children and Fabila is the father of one.

After they were discovered the children were taken to Cook Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth for evaluation and then placed in Child Protective Services (CPS) custody.

Harkins remains in the Wise County Jail on a $75,000 bond. Fabila was released after posting a $60,000 bond.