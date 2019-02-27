MONTREAL (CBSDFW.COM) – Quarterback Johnny Manziel has been released from the Canadian Football League’s Montreal Alouettes and is also barred from signing with any other CFL team.

The team announced his release Wednesday less than a year after the former college great signed his first deal in the CFL.

The Alouettes said Manziel was released “based on the direction of the Canadian Football League” after he apparently broke an agreement he had with the league that allowed him to play.

The league also effectively banned Manziel from playing in the CFL after telling teams that officials would not approve any contract given to the quarterback.

The details of what caused the release have not been announced.

“We are disappointed by this turn of events. Johnny was provided a great deal of support by our organization, in collaboration with the CFL, but he has been unable to abide by the terms of his agreement,” said Alouettes General Manager Kavis Reed in a statement. “We worked with the league and presented alternatives to Johnny, who was unwilling to proceed.”

Manziel is a former Texas A&M standout who broke various records during his time in college football. After his college career, he was drafted by the Cleveland Browns where he spent two seasons in a short-lived stint in the NFL from 2014 to 2015.

In early 2018, after months of proving himself to the CFL, Manziel was offered a contract by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. However, he spent the first month of the season on the bench before he was traded to the Alouettes in a trade deal that included two first-round draft picks.