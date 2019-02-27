



– Dallas Police have released another detail as they work to identify the body of a man found Sunday, February 24, in the 1200 block of Riverwood Road.

Police released a sketch of a tattoo the man had on his right shoulder on Wednesday to go along with the image of his face they released on Tuesday.

Police said the man’s body was in a severe state of decomposition when it was found.

Anyone with information regarding his identity can contact Detective Serra at 214-671-4320 or frank.serra@dallascityhall.com.