DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police have released another detail as they work to identify the body of a man found Sunday, February 24, in the 1200 block of Riverwood Road.

Police released a sketch of a tattoo the man had on his right shoulder on Wednesday to go along with the image of his face they released on Tuesday.

sketch of deceased man Dallas Police are trying to identify (Dallas Police Dept.)

Police said the man’s body was in a severe state of decomposition when it was found.

Anyone with information regarding his identity can contact Detective Serra at 214-671-4320 or frank.serra@dallascityhall.com.

