BOSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Several personal possessions of Oskar Schindler, the German industrialist who saved the lives of about 1,200 Jews during World War II, are up for auction.

Schindler’s Longines wristwatch, a compass he and his wife reportedly used in 1945 as they fled advancing Russians, two Parker fountain pens, and several other items are being sold by Boston-based RR Auction.

3rd May 1962: German industrialist Oskar Schindler (1908 – 1974) waving after his arrival at Jerusalem airport where he is to be honoured for saving the lives of over a thousand jews during the war. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

The belongings being sold as a package are expected to fetch about $25,000 in the auction that ends March 6.

RR’s Executive Vice President Bobby Livingston says the possessions are from the estate of Schindler’s wife, Emilie, who died in 2001.

Schindler, a Nazi party member whose story was told in the 1993 Oscar-winning movie “Schindler’s List,” saved Jews by employing then in his enamelware and munitions factories. He died in 1974.

People lit candles for International Holocaust Remembrance Day at the Dallas Holocaust Museum in January to remember Schindler and all six million Jews killed by Nazi Germany.

