FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – North Texas continues to see a shallow colder air mass settle into the region as we go through the night.

Drizzle continues for parts of the area and will be off and on through the night. There is a small potential we could see some patchy freezing drizzle mainly in the northwest side of North Texas.

If you drew a line from Paris down to Forth Worth to about Cisco, then the best potential of patch freezing drizzle would be north of that line.

I don’t expect any travel impacts on the roads but we could see some slick spots on some elevated surfaces. Dry air will move into the region and North Texas and should start to scour out the drizzle overnight so that is one limiting factor. Our wind speeds are also helping “dry out” the roads. So my focus is more on those elevated surfaces.

Our second shot of Arctic air comes this weekend with temperatures dropping throughout the day Saturday. Rain chances develop with this frontal passage and you will need all of your winter weather gear as temps drop to near the freezing mark Sunday morning and don’t break the 40 degree mark Sunday afternoon.

There is still a lot of uncertainty with the precipitation type for Saturday into Sunday. I think the majority of North Texas will see a cold rain but there is a small window overnight Saturday into Sunday that the cold rain could mix with sleet northwest of DFW. There is a potential of some travel issues with this next system, but there is still a lot of time between now and Saturday night for the system to change.

We will watch this as we go through the next few days and update the forecast accordingly. The trend this winter is for these systems to look impressive five to six days out but then they have moderated and moved further north and we just see cold and rainy conditions here in North Texas.

Either way it is brutally cold going into next week. Temperatures approach record lows on Monday morning. The record low for March 4 is 20 degrees set back in 2002 and I’m forecasting 20 degrees so we could tie a record low.

Plenty of sunshine returns to North Texas as drier air and high pressure dominate but we will only slowly warm back the 50s by Wednesday.

So, let’s tell Elsa ‘thanks but no thanks, we don’t want her here anymore.’