



– Cha-ching! North Texas is home to another new millionaire.

Officials with the Texas Lottery Commission confirmed Wednesday that a person in Mesquite claimed the top $3 million prize on a scratch ticket.

The winner purchased the 300X scratch-off at One Stop Food on South Belt Line Road.

The win for the person, who has elected to remain anonymous, is the first of three top prizes worth $3 million to be claimed in the game. The game 300X offers more than $134 million in total prizes.

Earlier this month a winner in Fort Worth walked away $5 million richer after winning on a 200X The Cash scratch ticket.