(CBSDFW.COM) – More than a dozen crashes were reported Thursday morning before 5:30 a.m. throughout the DFW Metroplex in areas with possible icy roads, especially on elevated surfaces.

A Winter Weather Advisory was issued just before 5 a.m. as freezing drizzle has led to possible icy conditions on roads, bridges and overpasses.

In Dallas County, areas where ice was reported on the roads include I-20 at I35E in Dallas, 67 south at I-20, I-20 at Spur 408, 635 at I-30 and 635 at I-35E. There were multiple crashes reported in these areas.

Over in Tarrant County, numerous crashes were reported due to possible icy conditions in the areas of north Loop 820 between Marine Creek Parkway and I-35W, west Loop 820 at I-30, I-20 at I-35W and I-20 at Little Road.

These are only some of the areas where ice was reported and more could be possible.

MedStar, which covers a large part of Tarrant County, said they responded to at least 28 crashes with five rollovers since 5 a.m. At least three people were taken to hospitals from crashes on Fort Worth freeways.

The Texas Department of Transportation confirmed that roads were pre-treated for icy conditions in the northern counties of DFW, but due to earlier forecast models, roads in Dallas and Tarrant counties were not pre-treated.

The ice was mostly reported near bridges and overpasses as a mix of below-freezing temperatures and drizzle has led to these possibly dangerous conditions.