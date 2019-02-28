



– The parent company of The Dallas Morning News, A.H. Belo, has announced more layoffs.

The company said Thursday it’s eliminating 92 positions, including 57 people who work at the company’s Plano printing press.

The job cuts are effective immediately.

The Plano press is where The Dallas Morning News prints its daily newspapers, including other regional and national newspapers.

In January, The Dallas Morning News laid off 43 people, including journalists.

Grant Moise, President and Publisher of The Dallas Morning News said regarding the latest layoffs, “Last year, we conducted an in-depth analysis of our commercial printing business and found that as commercial print volumes continue to decline, so has our profitability. We have provided our existing clients with notice of this change and most have already transitioned to new printing partners. This strategic decision to streamline operations will allow The News to focus on its core business and increase operating income by over $2 million in 2019.”