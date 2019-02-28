



– In the wake of the huge announcement about legendary former Cowboys tight end Jason Witten coming out of retirement to play for Dallas next season, a couple of his former teammates took to Twitter to consider (jokingly) a possible comeback of their own.

Former defensive end DeMarcus Ware tweeted, “So this is what we’re doing now @JasonWitten ?? Word??? 💭#CowboysNation #DallasCowboys #Cowboys #JasonWitten #Comeback”

In his tweet, he included a video of him saying, “I want to let everyone know I’ve been inspired when I heard Jason Witten might be coming out of retirement and I started thinking to myself, maybe I need to call (Tony) Romo and get him out of the (broadcast) booth and all three of us come back.”

And former Cowboys tight end Martellus Bennett tweeted video of himself working out and said, “Yooo @dallascowboys let’s get the full band back together. Y’all need a backup TE?”

Yooo @dallascowboys let’s get the full band back together. Y’all need a backup TE? pic.twitter.com/uBWsPWaRlt — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 28, 2019

So far, no tweets from Tony Romo on the subject.