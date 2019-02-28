



– Southwest Airlines has filed a lawsuit against its mechanics union in an escalation of the growing battle between the Dallas-based airline management and its mechanics.

Southwest Airlines accuses the union of encouraging mechanics to write up issues that Southwest said has no effect on the safety of flights.

Southwest blames the union for doing it to try to gain leverage in ongoing contract negotiations.

“Today’s action does not alter our goal of reaching an agreement that benefits our hardworking Maintenance Employees nor does it change the Company’s unwavering commitment to Safety,” said Vice President Labor Relations Russell McCrady. “Southwest is–hands down–one of the best companies in the world to work for and we will not stray from our focus on rewarding our mechanics, while we work to shield our Employees and Customers from unnecessary disruptions within the operation.”

FAA Steps Up Oversight At Southwest Airlines Maintenance Stations

For weeks, the airline has struggled with delays and cancellations as it keeps planes out of service.

CBS 11 reached out to the mechanics union for comment.