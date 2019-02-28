



A puppy seized from a closet inside an apartment connected to a case of alleged child abandonment is now thriving.

The SPCA of Texas received protective custody of the puppy after she was found confined to a closet inside the filthy Dallas apartment full of empty alcohol bottles; reeking of feces.

The dog, a 4-month-old female Pit Bull mix now named Mantis, was transferred to the SPCA of Texas from Dallas Animal Services and examined by an SPCA of Texas veterinarian.

The initial examination revealed Mantis was suffering from intestinal parasites but otherwise appears healthy. Despite the circumstance she came from, Mantis is friendly, playful and affectionate with staff and volunteers at the SPCA of Texas.

Medical staff have treated her intestinal parasites and will continue to care for her until a civil custody hearing takes place, and if final custody is awarded to the SPCA of Texas, she will be evaluated for adoption or placement.

The civil custody hearing will take place on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at 9 a.m. at the Justice of the Peace, Pct. 1, Place 2 court in Lancaster,.

Criminal animal cruelty charges may be filed against the owner(s) in this case.