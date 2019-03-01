ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington Police arrested a man Friday after police said video showed he fired a single gunshot in the air during an argument with his girlfriend.

The incident happened in the 1800 block of Redwood Drive.

When police arrived the man said he and his girlfriend got into an argument but no shots were fired and he hit the hood of the vehicle with his fist.

Upon further investigation, police found video showing the argument and the suspect pulling a firearm out of his waistband and firing a single shot in the air.

No one was hurt. Police recovered the gun and several shell casing.

The man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and felon in possession of a firearm.

Arlington Police tweeted, “Another known offender who was a previously convicted felon is behind bars. Officers responded to a shots fired call involving a man having a dispute with a woman. Video showed the man firing the gun. East Patrol made the arrest for Agg. Assault & Felon in Possession of a Firearm”

Police have not yet released the identity of the suspect.