



A former Dallas City Council member has pleaded guilty to accepting bribes from a real estate developer while serving on the council’s Housing Committee.

A federal plea agreement unsealed Friday says Carolyn Davis took the developer’s money from November 2013 to June 2015 in exchange for help winning approval for an affordable housing project.

Davis was charged with conspiracy to commit bribery concerning programs using federal funds. She faces a sentence of no more than five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Court records say the unnamed developer paid Davis more than $40,000 and promised her future consulting work in return for her lobbying and voting for the deal worth more than $2.5 million in “City of Dallas funds and obligations.”

Davis spoke to CBS 11 News three six years ago after a city-initiated investigation into a program that helped offenders re-enter society proved thousands of tax dollars were misspent by some employees.

Project Reconnect was shut down, the program manager faced a criminal charge, and eight employees were put on paid administrative leave.

Davis defended the program, which faces allegations an employee or employees traded sex for housing vouchers.

“The ex-offender program is a good program here in our city,” said Davis. “It takes people out of the prison setting and into the civilian life. It helps them get prepared and ready for a whole new world that’s changed.”

Davis added at the time, that the city conducted ethics training for employees.