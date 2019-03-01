IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) – A man is recovering from a gunshot wound after he shot at burglars who broke into his home Friday morning.

Officers responded to the man’s home in the 1900 block of Senter Road and found him bleeding in the street.

He told police that two suspects broke into his house and he exchanged gunfire with one of them.

One burlar was still inside the house suffering from a gunshot wound and the other ran away.

Both the homeowner and suspect were taken by ambulance to Parkland Hospital for treatment.

Their injuries are not expected to be life-threatening.

Detectives have arrived on-scene and are conducting a preliminary investigation into the identity of the suspects and the motive for the break-in.

The scene is secure but Senter Road remains closed between Vilbig Street and Oakdale Road for the time being.