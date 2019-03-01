  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Beto O'Rourke, Democrat Julian Castro, dfw, john cornyn, Julian Castro, Politics, Senator John Cornyn, Ted Cruz, Texas, Texas Sen. John Cornyn, U.S. Senate


AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Democratic Rep. Joaquin Castro of Texas is acknowledging that he will “seriously consider” running for U.S. Senate in 2020 against Republican John Cornyn.

His campaign on Friday confirmed Castro’s interest a day after his twin brother, Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro, told The Associated Press his sibling is mulling a challenge against Cornyn.

Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX) speaks during a news conference about the resolution he has sponsored to terminate President Donald Trump’s emergency declaration February 25, 2019 in Washington, D.C. (credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Joaquin Castro, a former San Antonio mayor and housing chief during the President Barack Obama administration, didn’t give a timeline for a decision. He’s chairman of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus and sponsored the House measure passed this week that would block President Donald Trump’s national emergency declaration for a U.S.-Mexico border wall. Castro called Trump’s move “constitutional vandalism.”

No clear rival has yet emerged to challenge Cornyn in Texas. Democrat Beto O’Rourke narrowly lost his Senate race in Texas last year but says he will announce a decision soon on whether to run for president in 2020.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s