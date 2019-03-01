  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

by Erin Jones | CBS 11
Filed Under:Cell Phone Store Robberies, Corinth, DFW News, fbi, Mardi Gras Bandits, robberies, Robbers, Texas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Three men are in federal custody, believed to be responsible for ten different cell phone store robberies in North Texas dating back to last November.

The Dallas FBI calls the suspects the Mardi Gras Bandits because they used Mardi Gras masks as disguises in the robberies.

The FBI said the suspects followed the same MO, waiving a gun at a store employee demanding cell phones.

Eric Parrish and Komla Detsikou were arrested outside an AT&T store in Corinth’s Kensington Square Shopping Center Thursday night.

cell phone store robbery suspects arrested (Dallas FBI)

Authorities believe they were attempting to rob the store. Inside their car they found masks, gloves, a handgun and bags similar to what was seen in other robberies.

Brandon Parrish, who the FBI has also associated with the robberies, is being charged for possessing a firearm as convicted felon.

He was arrested at a Garland home last night.

The suspects have a probable cause hearing next Wednesday.

