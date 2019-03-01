



Dr. Seuss

– It’s truer than true — a posthumousbook is being released in September, 28 years after the author’s death. According to the Random House Children’s Books press release, the book is about “creating and experiencing art.”

“Dr. Seuss’ Horse Museum” will be released on September 3, 2019, with a first printing of 250,000 copies. The original manuscript was discovered in the home of the late author, whose real name was Theodor Seuss Geisel, along with the 2015 bestseller “What Pet Should I Get?”

◊◊◊ Click Here To Read The Complete Story On cbsnews.com ◊◊◊