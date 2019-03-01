Filed Under:Balmorhea, DFW News, pool, State Park, Summer Fun, Swimming, Texas News, Texas Parks & Wildlife Department

BALMORHEA (AP) — An iconic spring-fed swimming pool in West Texas that closed last year for repairs has reopened following $2 million in upgrades.

The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department on Friday announced Balmorhea State Park’s pool is open to the public again.

The pool was built in the 1930s by the federal Civilian Conservation Corps and is fed by San Solomon Springs. The pool closed last May following a partial collapse during cleaning. Experts blamed erosion linked to flow from the springs.

The site, touted as the world’s largest spring-fed swimming pool, is located 120 miles southwest of Midland. The 3.5 million-gallon pool is up to 25 feet deep.

Donations helped pay for the repairs.

 

