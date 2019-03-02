FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A Fort Worth officer was taken to a hospital for head pains after a suspected drunk driver crashed into their squad car Saturday.

Police say officers were investigating a hit-and-run crash near West Freeway and Montgomery Street when one of their vehicles was struck from behind while on the shoulder of the road.

An officer inside the car was transported to a hospital after complaining of head pains from the crash.

The driver, identified as 32-year-old Motty Key, was uninjured, according to police. He was later arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.

Police say Key also had outstanding warrants from other cities.