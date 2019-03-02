FRANKLIN COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 43-year-old woman was arrested after she took a man hostage at gunpoint on Valentine’s Day and held him at his East Texas home for nearly two weeks before he escaped, authorities said.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to a domestic disturbance call on Wednesday at a home in Mount Vernon (about 100 miles northeast of Dallas). Authorities found a woman at the home, who was later arrested for the alleged incident.

Investigators found that a 59-year-old man, who was found at a neighbor’s home, had been “bound and confined” to his home from Feb. 14 to Feb. 27. He was found to have been beaten and given limited food and water.

Authorities said the woman used a pistol to keep the man inside his home and even fired it multiple times.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he received treatment for his injuries sustained during the two-week confinement.

The woman was arrested and charged with aggravated kidnapping.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident and are looking to find anyone who may have visited the home during the entire ordeal.

Local station KLTV reported the suspect and the victim have known each other for about 17 years.