SAN FRANCISCO (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Rangers pitcher Luke Farrell suffered a fractured jaw after he was hit by a line drive during a Spring Training game against the San Francisco Giants on Saturday.

The team announced Farrell’s injury after the pitcher was struck in the right side of his jaw in the 9th inning of the 0-0 game. An evaluation revealed he has a non-displaced fracture in his jaw. He was later released from the hospital.

Luke Farrell #60 of the Texas Rangers (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Farrell joined the Rangers in January after being claimed off waivers. He has had previous stints with the Los Angeles Angels and the Chicago Cubs.

Up next for the Rangers are split-squad games on Sunday versus the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres.

