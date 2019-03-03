DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman died in a car accident in Dallas Sunday morning, police say.

A vehicle lost control on the eastbound service road of Interstate 20, between Polk Street and Interstate 35 in Dallas County, and slammed into a tree at around 2 a.m.

Deputies said there were three women and a man in the vehicle.

A woman, who was riding in the passenger seat, died.

The others were rushed to a nearby hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

There is no word on what may have caused the accident.