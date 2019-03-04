  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PMMan with a Plan
    8:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    9:00 PMBull
    10:00 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:armed robberies, Dallas ISD, dallas police, DFW News, Franklin D. Roosevelt High School, Justin F. Kimball High School, L.V. Stockard Middle School, students robbed, Zan Wesley Holmes Middle School

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A string of armed robberies near Dallas ISD schools has parents and students concerned about safety.

DISD reports six armed robberies at or near four campuses in the past two weeks.

The most recent incident happened Friday, March 1 when two seventh graders told police armed men got out of a Chevy Impala and demanded their phones just down the street from L.V. Stockard Middle School.

The other robberies happened near Justin F. Kimball High School, Franklin D. Roosevelt High School and Zan Wesley Holmes Middle School.

L.V. Stockard Middle School (CBS 11)

Dallas ISD shared the following statement on the matter Monday:

“Student safety in Dallas ISD is our number one priority, and we also want to help families ensure their child remains safe within the community.

Over the last few weeks, students at four Oak Cliff campuses were held at gunpoint and allegedly forced to hand over their personal belongings, particularly, their cell phones.

Most have occurred in the early evening hours, when students are waiting alone to be picked up. We encourage parents to talk to their student about safety and being aware of their surroundings. School administrators have also been informed of these incidents and asked to increase their vigilance.

Dallas ISD Police and the Dallas Police Department are working together to increase security on and around these campuses.

If you have any information or experience a similar incident, please call Dallas ISD Police at 214-932-5627.”

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s