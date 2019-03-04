DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A string of armed robberies near Dallas ISD schools has parents and students concerned about safety.

DISD reports six armed robberies at or near four campuses in the past two weeks.

The most recent incident happened Friday, March 1 when two seventh graders told police armed men got out of a Chevy Impala and demanded their phones just down the street from L.V. Stockard Middle School.

The other robberies happened near Justin F. Kimball High School, Franklin D. Roosevelt High School and Zan Wesley Holmes Middle School.

Dallas ISD shared the following statement on the matter Monday:

“Student safety in Dallas ISD is our number one priority, and we also want to help families ensure their child remains safe within the community.

Over the last few weeks, students at four Oak Cliff campuses were held at gunpoint and allegedly forced to hand over their personal belongings, particularly, their cell phones.

Most have occurred in the early evening hours, when students are waiting alone to be picked up. We encourage parents to talk to their student about safety and being aware of their surroundings. School administrators have also been informed of these incidents and asked to increase their vigilance.

Dallas ISD Police and the Dallas Police Department are working together to increase security on and around these campuses.

If you have any information or experience a similar incident, please call Dallas ISD Police at 214-932-5627.”