FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A vicious dog attack left an elite marathon runner in the hospital.

The runner, Caitlin Keen, who will be trying out for the Olympics, says she was running on the Trinity Trails in Fort Worth when she was attacked by a pit bull.

That dog is now in quarantine at Fort Worth Animal Control.

The dog does have an owner, but the Keen says the owner was nowhere to be found when she was attacked.

As part of her training for the Olympic trials for 2020, Keen runs Trinity Trails in Fort Worth every day.

Sunday, she says she was running when a pit bull, wearing a puffy vest, attacked her.

“Before I knew it, the dog had jumped up on me, grabbed my arm, pulled me to the ground,” said Keen. “I got up and tried to sprint away. It’s a lot faster than I was, unfortunately. (It) grabbed me by the back, pulled me back down. I got up and we had a little bit of a face off. I kicked it with what I could,”

Other people at the trail helped her get away from the dog.

She says someone claiming to be the owner showed up.

Keen was then taken to the hospital by ambulance while the dog was taken to animal control.

“Owners need to be held accountable of their dog is off the leash,” said Keen. “Even if you do classify your dog as a dangerous dog, you never know what it’s going to do.”

Keen says she will continue to train for the Olympic trials.

She has not yet gotten stitches for her injuries because doctors told her they could become infected.