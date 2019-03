It is with deepest shock and sadness that we can confirm the death of our brother and best friend Keith Flint. A true pioneer, innovator and legend. He will be forever missed.

We thank you for respecting the privacy of all concerned at this time.

Keith Flint, lead singer of dance-electronic band The Prodigy, was found dead at his home near London. He was 49.

The band, who were due to tour the U.S. in May, confirmed his death in a statement, remembering Flint as a “true pioneer, innovator and legend,” BBC News reports.