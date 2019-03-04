LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Lewisville Police are looking for three masked suspects who broke into Valley Ridge Beverage at 1191 Valley Ridge Blvd. on February 20.

Police said this is the second time recently burglars have struck this store. The first time was January 31.

A third, similar burglary took place at the Whip In at 998 N Garden Ridge Blvd. on January 20.

Lewisville Police shared images of the suspects on the police department’s Facebook page and said, “We need your help identifying and tracking down these three suspects who still need their mamas’ help to get dressed. The struggle is real when it comes to keeping their pants up. What they didn’t have trouble doing was taking a landscaping brick, throwing it through a store’s glass front and stealing $8,000 worth of cigarettes and $7,000 in cash.”

Each burglary occurred between 4:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m.

Police said in one case, cameras captured the group in a white or light-colored sedan but we do not have a clear picture of the vehicle.

Anyone who witnessed anything near the targeted stores (all north of Main St.) during the dates and times listed or recognizes the suspects, they can contact detectives a call at (972) 219-TIPS.