LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) – Actor Luke Perry, best known for his star-making turn on the 90s TV show, “Beverly Hills, 90210,” has died after suffering a stroke last week. Perry, 52, was taken by ambulance to a Los Angeles-area hospital last Thursday after paramedics responded to his home in Sherman Oaks. At first, officials say Perry was talking to first responders and he was fully conscious. But his condition quickly deteriorated and he was rushed to the emergency room. A spokesperson for Perry said family and friends were with him when he died. Among them were his children, siblings, fiancée and former wife.
