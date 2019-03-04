  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

SURPRISE, Ariz. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The Texas Rangers acquired outfielder Zack Granite from Minnesota for right-hander Xavier Moore and $50,000, and the Twins dealt Moore to the Baltimore Orioles for $750,000 in 2019-20 international signing bonus pool allocation.

Granite was designated for assignment last week to clear a roster spot when Minnesota signed Marwin Gonzalez. Granite hit .237 in 40 games for the Twins in 2018, then batted .211 in 68 games for Triple-A Rochester in a season cut short because of a torn rotator cuff.

Zack Granite #8 of the Minnesota Twins poses for a portrait on February 21, 2018 at Hammond Field in Ft. Myers, Florida. (credit: Brian Blanco/Getty Images)

Moore, 20, had a 5.30 ERA last year in 13 relief appearances for the Arizona League Rangers and Spokane Indians.

Texas placed outfielder Scott Heineman on the 60-day injured list during spring training Sunday in Surprise, Arizona  to open a roster spot. He is recovering from surgery on Dec. 10 to repair the labrum in his left shoulder.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

