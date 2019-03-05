DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – USA Volleyball announced Tuesday the City of Dallas will host the 2020 USA Volleyball Girls’ Junior National Championships.

The events take place June 25 to July 4 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.

This marks the fourth time Dallas has hosted the GJNC with previous events held in 1998, 2008 and 2013.

The 41st annual GJNC is expected to draw upwards to 1,320 teams and 13,500 athletes plus their families to Dallas in 2020 spanning age divisions from 11-and-under to 17-and-under in 27 championship brackets, according to a Dallas Sports Commission news release.

“We are thrilled to bring our Girls’ Junior National Championships to Dallas in 2020,” USA Volleyball Director of Events Kristy Cox said. “Dallas has a long history of hosting successful USA Volleyball events, including the GJNC in 1998 and 2008. Dallas continually welcomes our participants with open arms, providing a lasting and memorable experience for the players and their families.”

Dallas has served as a host city partner of past USA Volleyball events.

The USA Volleyball Boys’ Junior National Championships were also staged in Dallas in 1998, 2012 and 2016, and is scheduled to host the event in 2019.

The USA Volleyball Open National Championships have been held in Dallas five times (1960, 1996, 2002, 2011 and 2018). Further, Dallas was host to the USA Volleyball Girls’ 18s Junior National Championships in 2017 and returns in 2019. Dallas has hosted two weekends of the FIVB World League as the U.S. Men’s National Team hosted Italy, France and Korea in 2012 followed by Russia, Australia and Bulgaria earlier this summer.

“Volleyball has become a staple in Dallas and we are honored to host the prestigious 2020 USA Volleyball Girls’ Junior National Championships,” Dallas Sports Commission Executive Director Monica Paul said. “We look forward to welcoming all of our USA Volleyball friends and families back to Dallas in 2020 where Big Wins Happen and our Texas hospitality shines true.”