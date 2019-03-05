



FRISCO (HOODLINE) — Craving coffee or tea? You’re in luck: a new business has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 3033 Ohio Drive, Suite 1000, the new addition is called Karmic Grounds.

The cafe offers brewed coffee as well as traditional and specialty espresso drinks, like Sublime Mexican Mocha, blending a double shot of espresso with steamed milk, Sublime dark chocolate, Onyx Delight vanilla syrup and Mexican Chili syrup from Pink House Alchemy. There’s also a wide range of teas, including hot and cold loose leaf selections, and chai and matcha lattes, as well as smoothies and other blended beverages. And if you’re looking for adult beverages, Karmic Grounds stocks 12 craft beers on tap and wine.

As for food, expect light breakfast bites like croissants served with a choice of flavored cream cheese, overnight oats topped with a dollop of coffee cream, and Greek yogurt with fruit and granola. And for lunch and dinnethere’s a variety of vegetarian dishes, including tandoori pizza and samosas, and a banh mi stuffed with pickled vegetables, greens and egg. (Click here for the full menu.)

With a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, the new cafe has already made a good impression.

Jamie F., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 9, wrote, “I always try out a cortado to test the waters, and it passed. My husband also tried their tacos. It seems so wrong in every way to mix the idea of curry with tacos, but it was so right!”

And Corn F. wrote, “Coffee was amazing. I got the unsweetened single-origin latte, and there was virtually no acidity. Best espresso I’ve ever had. Staff was amazing, and the atmosphere was perfect.”

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Karmic Grounds is open from 6 a.m.–10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 6 a.m.–11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 8 a.m.–10 p.m. on Sunday.

