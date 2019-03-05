GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 26-year-old man died last Friday after police said he fell while trying to slide down the handrail of a staircase at a Grapevine apartment complex.

Police said they responded to the 3700 block of North Grapevine Mills Parkway at around 7:30 p.m. in regards to the fall.

The man, later identified as Kyle Wolf, was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner ruled that he died from multiple blunt force injuries due to the fall.

According to police, Wolf was helping a friend move when he tried to slide down a hand rail and then fell onto concrete.

Wolf’s death was also ruled an accident.