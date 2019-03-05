(CBSDFW.COM) – Customers of Marshalls who want to avoid the headaches but enjoy the prices will be able to do so later this year from the comfort of their couch.

CEO Ernie Hermann of TJX Companies, whose businesses also include TJ Maxx, announced an online store for Marshalls is expected to launch in 2019, according to Business Insider.

Hermann said the company plans to keep the online and in-store inventories separate in order to avoid a fight within for sales.

Business Insider reports the CEO sees digital and physical stores as “complementary,” and that the company is looking at TJ Maxx as guidance for adding the online component.

“We have learned a lot from TJMaxx.com,” said Herrman. “We really believe it drives incremental store traffic… it is going to encourage cross-shopping.”

TJ Maxx opened its online store in 2013 and also has different items from the brick-and-mortar stores, according to Business Insider.