  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Business, Digital Store, Ernie Herrman, Marshalls, Online Store, TJ Maxx, TJX Companies

(CBSDFW.COM) – Customers of Marshalls who want to avoid the headaches but enjoy the prices will be able to do so later this year from the comfort of their couch.

CEO Ernie Hermann of TJX Companies, whose businesses also include TJ Maxx, announced an online store for Marshalls is expected to launch in 2019, according to Business Insider.

Store sign for Marshalls in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Hermann said the company plans to keep the online and in-store inventories separate in order to avoid a fight within for sales.

Business Insider reports the CEO sees digital and physical stores as “complementary,” and that the company is looking at TJ Maxx as guidance for adding the online component.

“We have learned a lot from TJMaxx.com,” said Herrman. “We really believe it drives incremental store traffic… it is going to encourage cross-shopping.”

TJ Maxx opened its online store in 2013 and also has different items from the brick-and-mortar stores, according to Business Insider.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s