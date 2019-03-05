NEW YORK (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Mavericks’ owner Mark Cuban has not ruled out the possibility of a presidential run in 2020, and that it “would take the exact right set of circumstances,” he said in an interview with New York Daily News.

Cuban continued to mull the idea of a 2020 run during the interview before the Mavericks’ loss to the Brooklyn Nets Monday evening. The stars would have to align correctly in order for the United States to see the “Shark Tank” star on the ballot.

“I haven’t decided anything yet. We’ll see what happens. It all comes down to how things play out,” Cuban told the Daily News. “It’s not something I feel like I have to do.”

The newspaper reported that Cuban would run as an independent in a race that includes a crowd of Democratic and Republican candidates. Cuban said he has a lot to consider before making the decision to run.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty with what’s going on with the Mueller report, there’s a lot of things that have to be figured out before we know how 2020 is going to play out,” Cuban said.

“But it’s something that if circumstances were right I would…” he added.

According to the Daily News, the billionaire said he would only accept political donations from individual donors.

If he chose run, Cuban told the newspaper his ideas of reaching out to Americans during a campaign.

“You have to show people how they can have an upside and how problems are solvable, but you can’t just say ‘the government will figure it out.’ You’ve got to get right to the heart of the matter and get to the details first. Sort of like a business plan. That way every voter can see them,” he said.

Cuban did not answer what the exact circumstances would be for him to run in 2020. However, he isn’t worried about running as an independent.

“It’s not a question of reach, that’s the easy part. If you have a message that people want to hear and will grab onto, it doesn’t matter if you’re an independent or in one of the two main parties,” he said.