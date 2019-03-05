Plano ranks fourth on Yelp's top 10 list for food lovers in the U.S. (Credit: Yelp)

PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – Plano has ranked among the top five cities across the U.S. for food lovers, according to review site Yelp.

The Collin County city ranks fourth on the top 10 list, just behind San Francisco, St. Louis and Honolulu. The list was put together by Yelp’s Data Science team that looked at numerous factors such as ratings, reviews and food diversity.

Yelp recommends breakfast at First Watch and the Lomo Saltado at Lima Taverna. Other restaurants mentioned that led to Plano’s spot on the list are Union Bear, Amoretto Italian Restaurant and Sizzling Pot King.

The other Texas city on the list is Austin at number 10 with a diverse selection of restaurants, as well.