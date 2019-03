FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A man suffering from gunshots was alert enough when police arrived to describe the person who shot him.

The shooting happened in the 3300 block of Todd Avenue in Fort Worth.

Based on the victim’s description, police pulled over a man matching the suspect’s description not far from the crime.

Police have detained him for questioning.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with one shot to each leg and is in unknown condition.